Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $651,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 545.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

