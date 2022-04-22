Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $651,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 545.97 and a beta of 1.76.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
