Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

