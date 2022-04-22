MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($237.63) to €232.00 ($249.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($236.56) to €245.00 ($263.44) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.10. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $91.69 and a 12-month high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

