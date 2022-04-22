Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 1.53. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

