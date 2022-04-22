Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Natera worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,007.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $83,778.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,661. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

