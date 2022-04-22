National Bank Financial Increases Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.37.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

