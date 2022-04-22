Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €87.17 ($93.73).

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €81.96 ($88.13) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($124.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of 70.29.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

