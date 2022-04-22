Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at about $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at about $29,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at about $19,939,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

