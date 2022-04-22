New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 58.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYMT stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

