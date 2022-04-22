New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 197,249 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 197,249 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of Helmerich & Payne worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.94. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

