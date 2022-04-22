New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of NiSource worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NI opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

