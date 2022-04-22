New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,011 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Paylocity worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $190.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

