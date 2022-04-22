New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 24,054 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Rambus worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Rambus by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rambus by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RMBS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,573 shares of company stock worth $3,907,557 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

