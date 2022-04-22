New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 302 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Alcoa worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $2,246,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 223.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

AA opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

