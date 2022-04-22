New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 393,888 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,888 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of StoneCo worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,313,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,775,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 958,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.