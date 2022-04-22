New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 39,840 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 188.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Endava worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Endava by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after acquiring an additional 468,413 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 406.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after buying an additional 205,301 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Endava by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.80. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $82.76 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

