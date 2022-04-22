New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,892 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 190,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 141,946 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

