New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,781 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Jabil worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

