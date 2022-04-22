New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,219,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 133,055 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -236.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.27%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

