New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

