New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.74% of Proto Labs worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1,680.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 602.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Proto Labs by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

PRLB stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

