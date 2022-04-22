New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of National Retail Properties worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,119.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 205,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

