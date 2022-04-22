New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Trupanion worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Trupanion by 19.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trupanion by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $68,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,480 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

TRUP stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 2.06. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

