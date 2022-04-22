New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 61,801 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.21% of Caleres worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 58.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:CAL opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Caleres Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.