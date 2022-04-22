New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Sunrun worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sunrun by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 731,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after buying an additional 206,148 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sunrun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sunrun by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $435.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

