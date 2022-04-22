New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.70% of E.W. Scripps worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,291,000 after buying an additional 724,003 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 171,528 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 97,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,070,000 after purchasing an additional 97,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 91,229 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128 over the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

