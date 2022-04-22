New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,330 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of STORE Capital worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

