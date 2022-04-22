New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 557.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 237,695 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.79% of AAR worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $3,068,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $3,631,311.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,853 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

