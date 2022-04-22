New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of monday.com worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,186,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,266,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,631,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,525,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 76,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $137.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.89. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. monday.com’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

