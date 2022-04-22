New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.82% of Unisys worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Unisys by 53.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 266.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

