New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.99%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

