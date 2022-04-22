New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.06 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Nielsen worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 29.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.51. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

