New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Allison Transmission worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 57,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.72 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

