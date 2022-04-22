New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.29 Million Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of TD SYNNEX worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,707 shares of company stock worth $684,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

