New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Synaptics worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Synaptics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.