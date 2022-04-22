New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.48 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of ITT worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 625,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ITT by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

NYSE:ITT opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.