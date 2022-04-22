New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.64 Million Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.39% of Covetrus worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Covetrus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

CVET opened at $15.74 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.