New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Focus Financial Partners worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

