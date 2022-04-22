New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.02 Million Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.43% of Overstock.com worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.92.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

