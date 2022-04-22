New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.12%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.