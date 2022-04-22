New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.29 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Churchill Downs worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.99.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

