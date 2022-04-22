New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.40 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $167,076,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,241,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,420,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,184,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.