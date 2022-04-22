New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.37 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Royal Gold worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.68.

Shares of RGLD opened at $140.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.