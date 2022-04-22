New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,505 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 441,170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

CLF stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.