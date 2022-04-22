New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Ambarella worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $112,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ambarella by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMBA opened at $86.13 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

