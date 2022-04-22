New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.73 Million Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of BigCommerce worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 66.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.85. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

