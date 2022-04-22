New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Flowers Foods worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE FLO opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

