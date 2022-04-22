New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 387.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,202,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $34,708.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,307 shares of company stock worth $7,527,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.