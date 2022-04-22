New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,286 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Digital Turbine worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 872,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.