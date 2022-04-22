New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Carter’s worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,060,000 after buying an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after buying an additional 133,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,232,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,438,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

CRI opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.